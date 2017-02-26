If GOP overhauls taxes, what popular tax breaks are at risk?

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

WASHINGTON (AP) – When Republicans say they want to lower taxes and get rid of loopholes to make up the lost revenue, they’re talking about eliminating some very popular tax breaks enjoyed by millions of people.

That’s why making big changes to tax laws is so hard – and why it hasn’t been done for 30 years.

Unless Congress simply cuts taxes for everyone, there will be winners and losers, and the losers won’t go quietly. If Congress does cut taxes for everyone, lawmakers risk exploding an already large budget deficit.

President Donald Trump has said he will make public a tax proposal in the coming weeks. Republicans in Congress are also working on plans, with the House GOP taking the lead.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Details announced for ceremony honoring Pat Summitt
Read More»
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Official: Plane Crashes in Rhea County
Read More»
10 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Guns on campus bill becomes law without Haslam signature
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now