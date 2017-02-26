Host makes “Hidden Fences” flub on Oscars red carpet

The first “Hidden Fences” flub of Oscars night was made before the show even started.

People’s editor-in-chief, Jess Cagle, was talking about the influx of black actors nominated for Academy Awards when he made the mistake.

He explained how the change is in part due to changes in academy membership, “but also you just happen to have these extraordinary movies like ‘Hidden Fences’ and ‘Moonlight’ — sorry, ‘Hidden Figures,’ and ‘Fences,’ and ‘Moonlight.’”

Cagle is not the first person to publicly utter the phrase “Hidden Fences,” which is a conflation of the movie titles “Hidden Figures” and “Fences,” both of which star some of Hollywood’s most famous black actors and explore race issues in America.

Both Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton made the flub at the Golden Globes, causing #HiddenFences to trend on Twitter that night.

Twitter users caught onto Cagle’s mistake on Oscars night and called him out.

Yo somebody just said #HiddenFences on the ABC red carpet. They corrected themselves but still. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fl5Tgn5Vd4 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 27, 2017