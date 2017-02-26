Locals tired of negativity in politics organize ‘March of Hope’

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hundreds turned out for the ‘March of Hope’ in Coolidge Park this afternoon.

Local organizers in Chattanooga are tired of negativity in politics and wanted to do something about it.

So, they coordinated the peaceful march to bring awareness.

People gathered with a combination of concerns – like race, wage gap and politics.

Geoffrey Keel was at the event. He told News 12, “Don’t necessarily share the beliefs that I believe America is founded on, which is, unity and care for other people and making sure that everyone has access to the same level or better level of existence that I have enjoyed as a white male.”

The event ended with a march across the Walnut Street bridge.