Miranda talks about EGOT possibility at the Oscars

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

“Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda walked into Sunday’s Oscars with a chance to make awards history as the youngest person ever to achieve an EGOT: winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. 

But as excited as Miranda’s mother, his Oscars date, might have been about the idea, the man himself was trying not to think about it.

62 Photos

2017 Oscars red carpet gallery

Hollywood steps out on Oscars night

“I just like being called young, that’s really the best part of all of this,” he joked. “No, you can’t control any of that. The fun for me is in getting to be here, getting to perform with Auli’i [Cravalho], who is so incredible.” 

Miranda also discussed his ACLU ribbon, a common sight on the red carpet.

“I think the past few weeks have proven that the ACLU is fighting really important fights on behalf of our democracy, and I’m happy to support them tonight,” he said.

But Miranda declined to make any political statements himself: “I’m here to sing,” he said.

Share:

Related Videos

23 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department holds annual awards banquet
Read More»
23 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Still cleaning up from the November tornado in Sequatchie Co.
Read More»
23 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CSAS Beats Sale Creek in Region Tournament Quarterfinals
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now