Oscars 2017: Complete list of winners

Last Updated Feb 26, 2017 10:04 PM EST

Trophies were handed out at 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 

See the list of winners here:

Best Picture: 

Best Actor: 

Best Actress: 

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Best Director: 

Best Original Screenplay: 

Best Adapted Screenplay: 

Best Cinematography: 

Best Original Song: 

Best Original Score: 

Best Sound Editing: “Arrival”

Best Sound Mixing: “Hacksaw Ridge”

Best Film Editing: 

Best Costume Design: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Best Production Design: 

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Salesman” 

Best Live Action Short Film: 

Best Animated Feature Film: 

Best Animated Short Film: 

Best Documentary Feature: “O.J.: Made in America”

Best Documentary Short Subject: 

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Suicide Squad”

Best Visual Effects: 

