Oscars 2017: Highlights and winners

The 89th annual Academy Awards got off to a rousing, musical start, with Justin Timberlake starting things off with his best song nominee, “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” making his way from the back of the auditorium to the Dolby Theater stage.

Timberlake and his dancers didn’t stay on stage for long, taking things back into the audience again to boogie with the likes of Halle Berry, Ryan Gosling and Jessica Biel before tossing things to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel.

The first-time Oscars host wasted no time in poking fun at current events.

“The country is divided right now,” he said before explaining that in the spirit of healing the nation he was going to bury the hatchet with Matt Damon. But he wasn’t so good at that, pointing out Damon’s box office disappointment with “The Great Wall,” calling it a “Chinese ponytail movie” that “lost $80 million.”

Kimmel also tried to look on the bright side of last year’s presidential election. “I want to say thank you to President Trump,” he said. “Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That’s gone, thanks to him.”

Keeping on the race theme, Kimmel pointed out, “Black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz,” he joked. “That’s what you call progress.”

“We don’t discriminate based on where people are from in Hollywood,” Kimmel continued. “We discriminate based on age and weight.”

After toasting “overrated” Meryl Streep for her 20th nomination, Kimmel introduced a montage of past best supporting actor winners before Alicia Vikander took the stage to present the award to this year’s winner, Mahershala Ali.

The “Moonlight” star thanked his teachers and professors. “It’s not about you,” he said they told him. “You’re in service to these stories and these characters.”

He also pointed out that his wife gave birth to their daughter four days ago.

Kimmel got in one more political dig, asking anyone from CNN, the New York Times and the L.A. Times to leave the room. “We have no tolerance for fake news. Fake tans, we love,” he explained.

Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman then took the stage to present the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling, which went to “Suicide Squad.”

McKinnon and Bateman stuck around to present best costume design to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

“Sting told me I was going to win tonight, and I didn’t believe him at all,” Colleen Atwood said while accepting her fourth Oscar.

“Hidden Figures” stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, who in turn welcomed the film’s subject, 98-year-old Katherine Johnson, who received a standing ovation.

The actresses then presented the Oscar for best documentary feature, which went to “O.J.: Made in a America,” the nearly eight-hour ESPN miniseries.

Kimmel then tried an O.J. Simpson joke that drew groans from the celebrity audience. Luckily, he was able to then introduce consummate crowd-pleaser Dwayne Johnson, who sang a bit before bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho to the stage to perform — with Miranda offering up a new prologue rap for their nominated song, “How Far I’ll Go.”

Looking to one-up his peanut butter and jelly sandwich gag at last year’s Emmy, Jimmy Kimmel treated the crowd to candy dropped into the auditorium via small packages on parachutes.

The next awards, presented by Sofia Boutella and Chris Evans, went for sound editing and sound mixing. “Arrival” took home sound editing, while “Hacksaw Ridge” took sound mixing.

Vince Vaughn acknowledged the latest recipients of the Governor’s Awards — including Jackie Chan — before a highlight reel of best supporting actress acceptance speeches ushered in this year’s award, presented by Mark Rylance. This year, best supporting actress went to Viola Davis for “Fences,” her first Oscar and third nomination.

“There’s one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered, and that’s the graveyard,” she said from the stage, saying she wanted to exhume the stories of the people who never saw their dreams come true. “We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life. So here’s to August Wilson, who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people.”

Davis tearfully paid tribute to her fellow cast members, co-star and director Denzel Washington, her parents, her sister and her husband and daughter.