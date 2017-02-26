“Sunday Morning” full episode 2/26

February 26, 2017, 9:00 AM | Features include: Lee Cowan explores the art of film titles; Serena Altschul profiles red carpet fashion designer Christian Siriano; Rita Braver visits Prince Albert in Monaco to discuss his mother, actress Grace Kelly; Jane Pauley catches up with two-time Oscar-winner Sally Field; David Pogue finds out how CGI is used to bring dead actors back to life; and Liz Palmer learns how Irish writer-director Simon Fitzmaurice completed his film, “My Name Is Emily,” despite being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.