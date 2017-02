February 26, 2017, 10:19 AM | With film credits including “Forrest Gump,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and two Academy Award-winning performances in “Norma Rae” and “Places in the Heart,” Sally Field’s place in the Hollywood pantheon is assured, but was hardly inevitable, given her early career on television as the star of “Gidget” and “The Flying Nun.” Jane Pauley sits down with the actress, now on Broadway in “The Glass Menagerie.”