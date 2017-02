February 26, 2017, 10:26 AM | Actors who are no longer with us are returning to the screen, thanks to computer-generated imagery. David Pogue of Yahoo Tech reports on “digital doubles” and the technologies being used to bring actors back to life, such as Peter Cushing, who died in 1994, but who returned as Grand Moff Tarkin in the “Star Wars” film, “Rogue One.”