Weather Update: Sunday Night, February 26, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Dry for the weekend but wet weather ahead.

Clouds on the increase overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 30’s early Monday morning.

Wet weather returns for the start of the work week.

Cloudy skies early Monday, then showers arrive later in the morning. Rain will taper off late in the afternoon; clouds remain. Afternoon highs in the upper 50’s.

More scattered showers expected Tuesday, but temperatures will climb to near 70°.

Showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday – some could be strong – as a cold front slides through the region.

Behind it, dry and sunny conditions to end the week.