The Bethlehem Center to host spring break basketball camp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Area boys who love the game of basketball will have an opportunity to learn some new techniques and essential life skills during their spring break at Pound the Pavement. This week-long basketball camp will be offered at The Bethlehem Center from 8 am – 1 pm on March 20 through March 24 for boys between the ages of 11 – 17. Chattanooga transplant and founder of Pound the Pavement and Progressive Youth Corporation, David Boyd, will lead the camp.

Pound the Pavement is designed to reach boys through mentorship and basketball and expose them to new experiences. The program was inspired by Boyd’s upbringing in Detroit and his teenage daughter.

“My 15-year old daughter was getting to the point where she felt like no one cared,” said David Boyd. “I saw that so I attacked it. My wife and I sat down and had a talk with her, we got her tutoring, and I let her know that life can be better.”

Witnessing the success and transformation of his daughter, Boyd wanted to provide the same opportunity for other students in Chattanooga and that’s why he decided to partner with The Bethlehem Center to host Pound the Pavement during this year’s spring break.

The cost to attend Pound the Pavement is $50. Limited sponsorships are available.

To register, to sponsor a student, or to obtain additional information, contact David Boyd at (313) 829-5978 or visit www.thebeth.org.