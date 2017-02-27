Brand News: New barbecue chain opens first Chattanooga location for lunch

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The other Moe’s is coming to Chattanooga for lunch today.

Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que opens Monday at the old rhythm ‘n’ Brews building at 221 Market St.

The chain was started by three University of Alabama students 15 years ago

But they transplanted their Bama Cue to Edwards, Colorado, the site of their first restaurant.

Now they have locations in ten states, mainly out west and in the southeast.

Mellow Mushroom owner Jason Jones is one of the co-franchisees here.

They had to do time in Vail, Colorado to learn the proper smoking techniques.

Moe’s will feature a variety of freshly smoked meats and a rotation of 60 southern side dishes and desserts.

The restaurant opens Monday at 11AM thru 9PM.