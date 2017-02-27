CHA Operates “Upward Mobility Program” in Public Housing

The Upward Mobility Program sponsored by the Chattanooga Housing Authority is getting some marks from the new co-ordinator.

The goal is to change the outcome for individuals and families who want to eventually join the mainstream—and just need a break.

Most of Chattanooga’s public housing developments are on the way out.

Those like Emma Wheeler Homes or East Lake were built in the middle of the 20th century, and are frequently singled out as crime incubators.

But, CHA is developing units like these on the northshore.

Fairmont is designed to be a stepping stone–but there are tougher requirements to get there.

ELIZABETH SNELLING, CHA UPWARD MOBILITY “As soon as they move in they know right away before they move in the meet with the CHA staff member uh, the upper mobility councilor ah the property managers and others so that they have a good understanding of the program requirements.”

And those requirements include holding a job, or registering for school..or even spending 30 hours a week in community service.

Most who get the newer housing work to keep it–but some don’t.

MARTHA LUISE WILKERSON, RESIDENT, EMMA WHEELER HOMES “They didn’t do their community service, and they didn’t want to go to school ..and they didn’t want to work..they want to stay at home.”

Martha Wilkerson is a nurse, living on disability at one of the older developments.

ELIZABETH SNELLING “Our goal is never to uh have to remove anybody from the program. The goal is to make sure that people already in the program comply.”

And the ones who can’t make it in the Upward Mobility community get an opportunity to recover. But even those who fail don’t lose their shelter.

ELIZABETH SNELLING “Let’s say they go through the 90 days and we have residents who are unable to meet or regain compliance, those residents are absolutely not evicted. We do not evict them..instead what we do, they will be able to be transferred to a site that is a non upper mobility site.”

CHA says you can look for more Upward Mobility housing in the future.

In addition to Fairmont, CHA also operates Greenwood Tedrrace and Maple Hills under the Upward Mobility Program.