Chattanooga gas prices continue to rise

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gas prices continue to drift upwards in our area, but no sharp spike.

Prices rose just under a penny last week in the GasBuddy.com survey to $2.03 a gallon.

The national average went up half a penny.

“With refinery maintenance and turnarounds beginning across the country, we’ll likely see a draw down on winter gasoline stocks, leading the national average to rise in the week ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.

“Despite oil prices that remain range bound in the low to mid-$50’s per barrel, refinery status and the likely draw in inventories will win this week’s tug of war at the pump, keeping upward pressure on gasoline prices. In addition, unexpected refinery outages could cause additional volatility or spikes in prices over the next two months due to the limited ability for other refiners to help offset any production losses while performing their planned maintenance.”

The lowest price in Chattanooga remains $1.91 this week.

There are just fewer places with it.

Just the Speedway and Sam’s Club next to each other on Lee Highway.

Here are the best prices from around our area in the survey: Athens ($1.93) Cleveland ($1.95) Dunlap ($1.97) Dalton ($2.01) Monteagle ($2.02) Ft. Oglethorpe ($2.03) LaFayette ($2.13) Murphy NC ($2.23)