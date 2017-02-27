Dalton Police take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – What would make a perfectly reasonable police officer put on a Penguin costume and jump in the lake?

Only the Special Olympics.

Dalton Police took a polar plunge Saturday at Acworth Beach to raise money for the Georgia organization.

Assistant Chief Cliff Cason, Captain Chris Crossen, Sergeant Ricky Long, and Officers Terry Smith and Bart Chandler donned penguin costumes for the occasion.

And that won them the Best Costume Award.

Students from Dalton Middle and High School helped them raise about $4,000 for Special Olympics Georgia.

The Penguin Squad will jump in the Dalton pool at 2PM on Monday to reenact their Saturday plunge for students.

The Officers also got to meet Shaquille O’Neal at the event

Share:

Related Videos

Dalton
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: GPS Athletic Director suspected for prostitution sting resigns
Read More»
12 months ago
0 Comments for this article
What’s Trending? Peyton Manning, SNL, Gaga’s Polar Plunge, & Zootopia
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Polar Plunge Raises Record Amount for Special Olympics
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now