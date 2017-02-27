Donald Trump critiques the 2017 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel probably won’t be surprised to hear that the president didn’t think much of his work as an Oscars host.

While Donald Trump’s Twitter account remained quiet during the awards show itself Sunday evening, the president did let his feelings on the proceedings be known Monday, saying the ceremony was too focused on politics.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” President Trump said in an interview with Breitbart News conducted in the Oval Office.

“It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening,” the president said. “I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Trump was referring to the mishap that resulted in Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announcing “La La Land” as the best picture winner when the top prize actually went to Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight.”

The president was a popular topic of discussion during the awards, with several presenters and winners referring to his policies and politics — if not mentioning him by name — while Kimmel even went so far as to tweet at Trump during the ceremony, making sure he was OK since they hadn’t heard from him.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer had previously said the president would not be watching Sunday night’s awards.