“Extreme vetting;” Marijuana politics and Oscars mix-up

“Extreme vetting”

As the Trump administration readies a new “extreme vetting” executive order expected to ban people from certain countries in order to give agencies time to review U.S. vetting procedures, many experts and former officials say the screening process is already rigorous. We look at what it takes right now for people from the countries in question to get into the U.S.

Oscars mix-up

The Oscars kept viewers guessing all the way to the end — and even after it — with “Moonlight” coming in as a surprise best picture winner after the award was mistakenly given to “La La Land” first. We’ve got the details of the flub, plus all the highlights from Hollywood’s big night.

Buzz kill?

Colorado’s governor is already condemning a possible crackdown on legalized marijuana by the Trump administration.The Obama Justice Department did not target individual states’ legal recreational pot laws, but the Trump administration is sending out very different signals, and that’s causing a nervous ripple through the legal weed industry.

Global partners

Donald Trump built his far-flung real estate empire by teaming with global movers and shakers. But that approach has also led to complications, from a Korean partner’s financial collapse to opposition in Canada over the president’s view on immigration. With the Trump Organization still in his family’s hands, we examine some of the company’s real estate holdings around the world.

Good for some

President Trump’s vow to reinvigorate the U.S. economy is already paying dividends for some employees: CEOs. The chief executives of the 30 companies that make up the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average have seen the value of their share holdings soar this year by more than $400 million, with the biggest winners including some familiar Wall Street faces.

Jobless and loveless

Experts have a range of theories for why marriage rates are falling in the U.S., but new economic research suggests the decline of American manufacturing could be a major culprit. For many younger blue-collar men, a scarcity of job opportunities has stunted their financial prospects and contributed to a spike in self-destructive behavior, including substance abuse.

More top news:

U.S.

SUV chased by border patrol crashes, injuring 9

Father of SEAL killed in Yemen raid refused to meet Trump at ceremony

“God was on his side”: Teen survives 7-story plunge in car

Workshop aims to save lives of shooting victims in Philadelphia

World

South Korea says “enraged” Kim had 5 security officials executed

Thousands march in Moscow in opposition to Putin

Politics

Trump’s choice to be Navy secretary withdraws from consideration

Contracts for U.S.-Mexico border wall to be awarded by April

Ex-CIA chief: Travel ban won’t “help in any significant way”

Business

How to land scholarships few people know about

Don’t lose your passport over unpaid back taxes

Health

Pediatricians step-up warnings over teens’ marijuana use

Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel surprises tourists in Oscars prank