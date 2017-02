February 27, 2017, 8:08 AM | The father of the Navy SEAL killed in a counterterrorism raid in Yemen is demanding an investigation into the operation. Senior Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens was the first U.S. serviceman to be killed in a Trump administration combat mission. His father, Bill Owens, told the Miami Herald he turned down a meeting with the president when his son’s body was brought home. Jan Crawford reports.