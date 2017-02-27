Forest Service tags Golden Eagle near Dalton

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) The National Forest Service has tagged and released a Golden Eagle near Dalton.

The predator is increasingly rare in our part of the country and faces population declines across the country.

But researchers were able to capture and tag one last week, and then re-release it into the wild.

“To have one of North America’s largest birds of prey wintering right here in Georgia is truly amazing,” added Stokes. “Partnerships and volunteer efforts continue to help us more fully understand this species in decline.”

Researchers are trying to figure out just home many of the Golden Eagles spend their winters in the southeast.

They are already following this one in real time from the banding device.

Teams at the Chattahoochee National Forest are trying to make it more Eagle friendly.

“A healthy predator-prey habitat for this rare eagle consists of large contiguous forests that offer plenty of sunlight and a low density of trees,” said Ruth Stokes, a wildlife biologist on the Conasauga Ranger District of the Chattahoochee National Forest. “For over a decade, we have used thinning and prescribed fire to restore and maintain healthy, open woodlands in much of the Armuchee area, benefitting many species along with the eagle.”