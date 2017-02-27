George W. Bush says “we all need answers” on Trump team-Russia connection

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush said Monday “we all need answers” on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump’s team and the Russian government, and he defended the media’s role in keeping world leaders in check.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Bush said he would trust Senate Intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr to decide if a special prosecutor is necessary. But, Bush says, “I think we all need answers … I’m not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered.”

Bush also defended the media’s role in keeping leaders in check, noting “power can be addictive.” He says: “It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent, free press when we’re not willing to have one ourselves.”

Share:

Related Videos

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Locals tired of negativity in politics organize ‘March of Hope’
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department holds annual awards banquet
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Still cleaning up from the November tornado in Sequatchie Co.
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now