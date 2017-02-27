Jimmy Kimmel surprises tourists in Oscars prank

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A busload of tourists got more than they bargained for when they ended up at the Oscars on Sunday as part of host Jimmy Kimmel’s prank. 

Kimmel clearly wanted to outdo any of his previous Oscar stunts when he bought the stunned tourists into the show; the tourists thought they were going to an exhibit on Oscar gowns. 

62 Photos

2017 Oscars red carpet gallery

Hollywood steps out on Oscars night

The prank created a social media hero: Gary from Chicago. Gary took to the spotlight very naturally in spite of wearing sweats and a baseball cap. He kissed Meryl Streep’s hand and held up his phone to take many, many photos. He even had an impromptu wedding with his fiancee, Vicky, whose purse he proudly carried throughout the stunt. Denzel Washington officiated and Jennifer Aniston provided her sunglasses as a wedding present. 

Gary, of course, was very enthusiastic when Kimmel invited the tourists to all touch Mahershala Ali’s brand-new Oscar, as well. 

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Locals tired of negativity in politics organize ‘March of Hope’
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department holds annual awards banquet
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Still cleaning up from the November tornado in Sequatchie Co.
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now