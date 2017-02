Lost our 3 dogs around the East Brainerd/Publix area.

Names:

Rayna – Red terrier mix

Buddy – Black lab mix

Stoney – Yellow lab mix

Please contact me if you have seen them 423-508-9419

*Rayna(rey-na), the smallest has anxiety issues, and can be shy. As long as you keep your voice in a calming tone and call to her she will come to you. The other two are Father/Son.