Man’s body found in trunk of burning car in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found in the trunk of a burning car in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports 35-year-old Brandon Ramario Burton was found dead early Sunday.

Montgomery County sheriff’s spokeswoman Gayle Atchison says officials arrived at the scene to put out a vehicle fire. Atchison says they discovered Burton’s body after extinguishing the blaze.

Officials have not released the cause of the death, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Atchison says no one else was found in the area when officers arrived to put out the fire.

