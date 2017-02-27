Marion Co Girls Roll Past CSAS in Region Tournament Semifinals

Jasper, TN-(WDEF) The Marion Co girls basketball team stormed out to an 18-0 lead on their way to a 64-33 victory over CSAS on Monday in the Region 3-A tournament

semifinals in Jasper.

The Lady Warriors carried a 23-1 record into the game, and they played like a dominating team.

Marion County scored several fast break buckets as they raced out to a 24-5 lead after one period of play.

The Warriors will play Van Buren in the Region 3-A Tournament finals on Wednesday night.

Marion Co has already beaten Van Buren three times this season, and the smallest margin of victory was 14-points, which came a week ago

in the district tournament.