Mocs Missing Starters Greg Pryor and Tre’ McLean For Regular Season Finale

When Chattanooga hits the floor Monday night against the Citadel in their regular season finale, they’ll be without two senior starters.

Greg Pryor and Tre’ McLean will not play after a bizarre senior home finale on Saturday against Mercer.

The University says McLean has been suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, while Pryor suffered an injury sometime after Saturday’s game, so he won’t play Monday night either.

After starting Saturday’s game, McLean and fellow senior Jonathan Burroughs-Cook did not start the second half after a halftime incident.

Back on the bench, McLean took his jersey off and went back to the locker room before eventually returning to the bench.

He did not play at all in the second half and finished with zero points.

Pryor on the other hand scored ten points against Mercer.

Chattanooga is currently 19-10 on the season, but they’ve lost their last three games.