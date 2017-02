CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hunstville area NASA employee has been sentenced in Chattanooga for coercing or enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

54 year old Thomas de Matteis got ten years in federal prison after pleading guilty in November.

Investigators say he communicated with what he thought was a 14 year old girl online, from work and his home.

But it turned out to be a law enforcement agent.

Matteis drove to Chattanooga with the intent of having sex with her.