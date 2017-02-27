How did the Oscar mishap happen?

HOLLYWOOD, California (WDEF) – When the Oscar crowd had so much to say politcaly, it all gets lost in a show-ending snafu that amkes them look incompetant.
But how did it happen?
The blame game is blowing up twitter this morning.
The only one NOT tweeting about it this morning is… Donald Trump?
