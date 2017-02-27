Small plane crashes into two homes in Riverside, Calif.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A small plane has crashed into two homes in Riverside, officials said.

At least one person was killed and four people were hurt after the crash, which sparked a three-alarm fire, CBS Los Angeles reported. Riverside City Fire Department Capt. Tyler Reynolds said at least one person was confirmed dead.

According to Riverside police, the plane carrying four people crashed in the area of Central and Streeter avenues before 4:41 p.m. Firefighters were on scene working to extinguish the flames.

The plane collided with two homes, Riverside Police Lt. Charles Payne said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 310 aircraft crashed Monday evening shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane was headed for San Jose when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside airport.

Video from a news helicopter showed plane wreckage and at least one home engulfed in flames near the intersection of Central and Streeter Avenue. The video also appeared to show a person being loaded onto a stretcher and removed from the home.

Payne says residents in nearby homes were being evacuated and taken to a community center.