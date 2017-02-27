Steve Harvey has message for Warren Beatty post-Oscars

LOS ANGELES — If Warren Beatty needs someone to talk to following Sunday night’s epic award mixup at Sunday night’s Oscars, Steve Harvey is open ears.

While hosting the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, Harvey accidently named the wrong woman as the winner during the live broadcast. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Harvey’s mistake after an apparent envelope mix-up led Beatty and co-presenter Faye Dunaway to hand out the best picture award to “La La Land” instead of the real winner, “Moonlight.”

Harvey joked Monday on Twitter that he went to sleep early and asked if he missed anything. 

He later added: “Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!”

