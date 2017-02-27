Today in Trump: February 27, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

ISIS-Pentagon Plan

A month ago, on Jan. 28, the president ordered the Pentagon to review its strategy to fight ISIS. Defense Secretary James Mattis has the preliminary ISIS plan ready. It won’t include troop numbers and will be more strategic in nature, the Pentagon said Friday, Cami McCormick reported.

The Governors

President Trump meets with governors who are wrapping up their annual winter meeting in Washington, 8:50 a.m.

Insurance executives

Mr. Trump meets with health insurance executives.

The Cabinet

Congress returns from its break. The Senate has several Trump Cabinet nominees to confirm. The new Labor secretary nominee, Alexander Acosta, also has yet to testify in his confirmation hearing.

Commerce: Wilbur Ross (Senate vote 7 p.m.)

Wilbur Ross (Senate vote 7 p.m.) HUD: Ben Carson

Ben Carson Interior: Ryan Zinke (Senate vote follows Ross confirmation vote)

Ryan Zinke (Senate vote follows Ross confirmation vote) Energy: Rick Perry

Rick Perry U.S Trade Representative : Robert Lighthizer

: Robert Lighthizer Director of National Intelligence: Dan Coats; Agriculture: Sonny Perdue

Dan Coats; Agriculture: Sonny Perdue Labor Secretary: Alexander Acosta

What you missed yesterday

Kasich on “Face the Nation”

As Republicans try to figure out how to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Ohio Gov. John Kasich says they’ll encounter “a problem” passing replacement legislation with some House conservatives if it still includes any vestiges of the original law. Because of that, he said, the GOP will need to reach out to Democrats to be successful.

Kasich was asked whether he agreed with former House Speaker John Boehner’s recent characterization of the issue: “Most of the Affordable Care Act, in the framework, is going to stay there,” Boehner said, adding that Republicans are “basically going to fix the flaws and put a more conservative box around it.”

Trump’s choice to be Navy secretary withdraws

President Donald Trump’s choice to be secretary of the Navy, businessman Philip Bilden, said Sunday he was withdrawing from consideration for the post, citing concerns about privacy and separating himself from his business interests.

Bilden’s withdrawal raises similar issues to that of Vincent Viola, Trump’s nominee for Army secretary who stepped aside earlier this month.

As CBS News’ Major Garrett reported over a week ago, Bilden drew resistance due to his lack of familiarity with Navy issues and encountered difficulty separating himself from his financial interests. At the time, the White House publicly denied that Bilden is reconsidering his nomination.

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan says Trump travel ban won’t “help in any significant way”

With President Donald Trump expected to release his revised travel ban this week, former CIA Director John Brennan said Sunday that he doesn’t believe it will make the country significantly safer.

“I don’t think the travel ban is going to help in any significant way,” Brennan told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in his first media interview since leaving the CIA.

The governors

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a dinner for governors who are attending their annual winter meeting in Washington. Vice President Pence and his wife joined the president for a dinner with a record number of governors — 46 — and their spouses or guests.

The president told the governors, “I can say that after four weeks, it’s been a lot of fun,” according to the pool reporter. “We’ve accomplished almost everything we set out to accomplish. The borders are stricter….”

He went on to say that while “there are some big problems in the world,…we’re very happy with the say things are working. We’ve made a lot of promises over the last two years and many of those promises are kept.”

He joked, “Such an easy job you have,” and told them he looked forward to meeting them Monday.

In those meetings, he suggested health care would be a topic, and said, “I think you’re going to see something very, very special,” regarding repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.