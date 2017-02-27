Twitter has a ball with historic Oscars flub

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LOS ANGELES – Best Picture Oscar presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway apparently took the wrong envelope — the one for best actress winner Emma Stone – onstage – leading to “La La Land” being named the winner of the night’s top prize.

When representatives for ballot tabulators Price Waterhouse Coopers realized a mistake had happened, they raced onstage to stop the acceptance speech for “La La Land.

“Moonlight” actually won.

Then, reports CBS Los Angeles, Twitter went berserk with satire.

For many more such tweets, click here.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Locals tired of negativity in politics organize ‘March of Hope’
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department holds annual awards banquet
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Still cleaning up from the November tornado in Sequatchie Co.
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now