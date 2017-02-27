Twitter has a ball with historic Oscars flub

LOS ANGELES – Best Picture Oscar presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway apparently took the wrong envelope — the one for best actress winner Emma Stone – onstage – leading to “La La Land” being named the winner of the night’s top prize.

When representatives for ballot tabulators Price Waterhouse Coopers realized a mistake had happened, they raced onstage to stop the acceptance speech for “La La Land.”

“Moonlight” actually won.

