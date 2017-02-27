Van Buren Beats Silverdale 67-49 in Region Tournament Semifinals

Jasper, TN-(WDEF) Van Buren knocked off Silverdale 67-49 in the semifinals of the Region 3-A tournament on Monday at Marion Co high school.

Silverdale’s offense got off to a cold start. They scored only 13 points in the first half in trailing 36-13 at the break.

The Seahawks were still down 48-28 going to fourth when they tried to mount a comeback.

Emily Harkleroad hit a lay-up with three minutes to go in the game to cut the lead to ten.

But the comeback stalled from there.

Silverdale finished their season with a 21-7 record.