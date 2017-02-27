Weather Update: Monday Morning, February 27, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –  Some Wet Weather Through Wednesday.

Clouds on the increase this morning, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s & lower 40’s.

For Monday afternoon, those clouds increase, then showers arriving. They will be light in nature and will set the stage for very unsettled conditions for the first half of the week. Rain will taper off late in the afternoon; clouds remain. Afternoon highs in the upper 50’s. A similar forecast tomorrow, but much warmer temperatures for Tuesday.

More scattered showers expected tomorrow, and temperatures will be climbing to near 70°.

Showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday – some of these could be strong – as a cold front slides through the region. We’ll go from 72 degrees on Wednsday down to 37 Wednesday night.

Behind that, dry and sunny conditions will end the week.

 

