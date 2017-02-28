10 homes you can buy for $1 million

What would you do if you had $1 million?

Well, depending on where you look, you could buy a pretty nice house.

Homes at that price are more than five times as expensive as the national median home value, which is currently $193,800, according to Zillow.

In most metro areas, $1 million homes don’t skimp on the amenities, offering balconies with beautiful views, upgraded appliances, wet bars and fireplaces. In others, like Manhattan or Los Angeles, buyers may be limited to smaller, simpler units.

With a $1 million budget, you’ll often have room to personalize your space. These homes can be a little eccentric, like a 1940s Indianapolis warehouse converted into a custom-built home with an industrial vibe.

Click ahead to see what a $1 million budget can buy in 10 cities around the country.