AP source: Nationals, Joe Blanton agree to 1-year contract

(AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Joe Blanton and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the agreement had not been announced.

The 36-year-old Blanton was a free agent after pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, when the right-hander went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 innings across 75 regular-season appearances. He then went 1-0 and allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings in four games for LA during an NL Division Series victory over Washington.

Blanton’s agreement was first reported by The Washington Post.