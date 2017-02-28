Bestselling author William Cohan on “Why Wall Street Matters”

February 28, 2017, 8:34 AM | President Trump has ordered a review of banking regulations implemented after the 2008 financial crisis. He said he wants to “do a big number” on the Dodd-Frank financial reform act. New York Times bestselling author and financial journalist William Cohan agrees with the president and says Washington’s desire to punish Wall Street has gone too far. Cohan joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his new book, “Why Wall Street Matters.”