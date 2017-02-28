Bestselling author William Cohan on “Why Wall Street Matters”

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| President Trump has ordered a review of banking regulations implemented after the 2008 financial crisis. He said he wants to “do a big number” on the Dodd-Frank financial reform act. New York Times bestselling author and financial journalist William Cohan agrees with the president and says Washington’s desire to punish Wall Street has gone too far. Cohan joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his new book, “Why Wall Street Matters.”

Share:

Related Videos

12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Marion Co Girls Roll Past CSAS in Region Tournament Semifinals
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Van Buren Beats Silverdale 67-49 in Region Tournament Semifinals
Read More»
Transgender boy wins girls’ wrestling title
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Transgender boy wins girls’ wrestling title
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now