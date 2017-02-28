Car crashes into crowd at Alabama Mardi Gras parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. — A car drove into a crowd of people at a Mardi Gras parade in Alabama on Tuesday, CBS affiliate WKRG reports.

A spokesman for the city of Gulf Shores, Alabama, says 11 members of a marching band participating in the parade were among those injured, according to WKRG. Three band members are reportedly in critical condition.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was apart of the parade,” spokesman Grant Brown told WKRG.

WKRG reports the vehicle that struck the crowd was behind the band in the Gulf Shores Parade. The driver was reportedly an elderly man.

Video from the scene shows paramedics and emergency workers tending to several victims lying on the street:

[embedded content]

WKRG is broadcasting live from the scene, where the parade has been canceled: