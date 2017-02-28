Cleveland man speaks out after serious charges are dropped

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Cleveland man is speaking out for the first time since serious charges brought against him have been dropped. Last year, Rickey Stevison was charged with Grand Larceny and Abuse of an Adult. Stevison says his reputation has taken a hit since then and he wants to set the record straight.

“I showed up to court every time they asked me 2, 4, 5 times and in August the Lawyer came out and said case dismissed,” said Rick Stevison. That sums up the plight that Mr. Stevison has gone through since being arrested in January of 2016 for Felony Theft of over $10,000 and Felony Exploitation of an Adult.

After multiple court appearances, he was told without specific reasoning that his case was dropped. Since having the charges dropped Stevison has struggled to find work as a caregiver because his reputation has taken a hit after he claims officials called him “scum.”

“Sheriff Eric Watson said that what he has done represented the lowest form of scum” said Attorney John Wolfe.

“He wouldn’t know me if he walked up to me right now I have never met the man personally and for him to make those statements just dead wrong, not right.” says Stevison “Calling a defendant that has not been convicted the lowest form of scum just he did it for politics”.

Now Stevison is hoping to restore his name and his reputation. Stevison says “I was sort of crucified in the news and in the Banner and yea I never got to tell my side it was all one sided.”

“Despite all that was said by officials all the name calling despite all the prejudgment that law enforcement officials should not do the prejudgment of this man today he stands before you innocent.” said Attorney John Wolfe. He added that he and Stevison plan to file a suit against the Bradley county Sheriff’s office sometime before April.