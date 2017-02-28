Deputy shot 4 times during 7-hour standoff at N.C. home

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A Guilford County deputy was shot four times during a seven-hour standoff at a home here Monday night that ended when a man who had barricaded himself inside shot himself, reports CBS Greensboro, N.C. affiliate WFMY-TV.

The suspect’s wife was also shot.

Sheriff B.J. Barnes told reporters the incident began when deputies responded to a 911 call hang up.

They surrounded the house, hoping to get the suspect, 52, to surrender.

Barnes said the deputy, who was shot in a leg, an arm, shoulder and hip, was out of surgery. The deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Barnes said the woman was shot in a foot.

He said the suspect’s self-inflicted gunshot wound wasn’t believed to be life-threatening.

Nearby homes were evacuated while the standoff continued.

Deputies have been called to the house 13 times in the last year, WFMY says.

Barnes said the suspect had a handgun, more than one shotgun and a substantial amount of ammunition in the house.