East Hamilton Advances to Region Finals After Beating White County

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) The best season in East Hamilton basketball history just keeps getting better.
The Hurricanes beat White County 56-52 on Tuesday at Cleveland high school to advance to the Region 3-AAA tournament finals.
The Hurricanes were down 26-21 at halftime, but they out-scored White Co 35-26 in the second half to pull off the victory.
East Hamilton will face Walker Valley in the finals on Thursday night after the Mustangs upset top-seeded Cleveland.
With the Hurricanes win on Tuesday, they are guaranteed to play in sub-state.
The winner of the ‘Canes-Mustangs match-up will host a sub-state game, while the loser has to travel.

