East Hamilton Advances to Region Finals After Beating White County

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) The best season in East Hamilton basketball history just keeps getting better.

The Hurricanes beat White County 56-52 on Tuesday at Cleveland high school to advance to the Region 3-AAA tournament finals.

The Hurricanes were down 26-21 at halftime, but they out-scored White Co 35-26 in the second half to pull off the victory.

East Hamilton will face Walker Valley in the finals on Thursday night after the Mustangs upset top-seeded Cleveland.

With the Hurricanes win on Tuesday, they are guaranteed to play in sub-state.

The winner of the ‘Canes-Mustangs match-up will host a sub-state game, while the loser has to travel.