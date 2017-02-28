Fact check: Trump's address to joint session of Congress

As President Donald Trump delivers his address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, he is making some big claims about how his short tenure at the White House is affecting the country.

How many of his claims are true, and how many don’t stand up to further scrutiny?

CBS News is looking into Mr. Trump’s facts and statements. Here are the facts:

CREATING NEW JOBS:

Mr. Trump said his administration has coincided with announcements from top companies saying they will create new jobs in the U.S., claiming eight companies have announced they “will invest billions and billions of dollars in the United States and will create tens of thousands of new American jobs.” The eight countries to which Mr. Trump specifically referred are Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Softbank, Lockheed, Intel and Walmart.

The verdict on this claim? Somewhat true, somewhat false.

Mr. Trump is correct that the companies he mentioned in his speech have announced they will be creating new U.S.-based jobs. However, many of these new jobs he mentions from each of these companies had been previously planned, not brought about by input or influence from Mr. Trump or his administration.

For example, Mr. Trump touted new jobs from Sprint and OneWeb back in December, taking credit for the companies’ U.S. investments. However, both companies had previously announced the job increases.

Another example: Fiat-Chrysler announced in January that it would invest $1 billion in expanding plants in Michigan and Ohio, a move that is expected to create 2,000 jobs. However, company executives billed the announcement as a continuation of previous commitments and plans, rather than something affected by the new administration.

“This plan was in the works back in 2015,” Jodi Tinson, a spokeswoman for FCA, said to the site ThinkProgress. “This announcement … was just final confirmation.”

And Ford’s decision to abandon its plans for a new factory in Mexico is expected to create approximately 700 new jobs at its Michigan plant — but the company made that decision separately from the Trump administration. Asked by Fox’s Neil Cavuto whether Ford would have made the same choices if Mr. Trump were not president, Ford CEO Mark Fields replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

STOCK MARKET:

Mr. Trump claimed in his speech that stocks have increased in value by $3 trillion since he was elected.

This is true.

Mr. Trump appears to be correct on this, according to Bloomberg, which noted Tuesday, “Almost $3 trillion has been added to the value of U.S. stocks since Nov. 8, as the S&P 500 Index has surged 11 percent to a record and the Dow Jones Industrial Average just capped a 12th day of closing at an all-time high, matching its longest-ever streak set in 1987.”

F-35 COSTS:

Mr. Trump claimed during his speech that his administration has “saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing down the price of the fantastic new F-35 jet fighter.”

Our fact check? Somewhat true, somewhat false.

Similar to Mr. Trump’s claims on job creation, this claim is true on its face: Lockheed Martin is reducing the costs of its F-35s. However, Aviation Week notes that Mr. Trump has overstated his role in the reductions: the plans to lower costs on the F-35 program were announced before Mr. Trump met with Lockheed Martin’s CEO.

MURDER RATE:

Mr. Trump claimed the U.S. murder rate in 2015 “experienced its largest single-year increase in nearly half a century.”

What’s the verdict on this claim? It’s false.

Mr. Trump repeated a claim which has repeatedly been disproven, that the murder rate in 2015 showed the highest increase in half a century. (He has said “47 years” in past remarks.)

The Associated Press points out that the murder rate in 2015, “is actually among the lowest in half a century. It stood at 4.9 murders per 100,000 people, a far cry from the rates in the 1970s, 1980s and most of the 1990s, when they were typically over 6 per 100,000, peaking at over 10 in 1980.”

In fact, the AP noted, the murder rate has dropped sharply in that period time, despite a recent spike.