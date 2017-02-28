House approves deer baiting bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that would let hunters use bait for deer and feral hogs.

House members voted 69-18 for the bill Tuesday. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

State law currently forbids hunters from hunting over bait. Food must be 100 yards away from the hunter and out of the hunter’s line of sight.

The bill would allow hunters to buy a $15 annual license to use bait on private property.

Deer baiting bills have caused fierce debate among lawmakers.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jack Williams of Georgetown, said some hunters think you shouldn’t use bait, while others think it is OK.

Williams said seasonal harvest limits would still apply.

