OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will investigate whether a fire last night in Ooltewah was a case of arson.

It happened around 10:45 PM at 4617 Woodland Drive.

The fire was at an abandoned house.

Tri-Community Volunteer Firefighters had a hard time getting to it because of overgrowth on the property.

Since there was no power to the home, and no one has lived there for years, it seemed suspicious.

But the cause of the fire is undetermined so far.