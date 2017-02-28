Kellyanne Conway’s positioning on Oval Office couch sparks debate

WASHINGTON — Photos of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken Monday while President Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Conway and the Trump administration.

Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway takes photo as President Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges chat before a group photo in the Oval Office on February 27, 2017

Other users have countered with numerous photos of former President Obama resting his feet on the office’s famed Resolute desk at various times during his eight years in office.

Conway has yet to weigh in on the criticism.

This flap comes just two weeks after  a photo of Ivanka Trump sitting in her father’s Oval Office chair raised some eyebrows on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump tweeted this picture in February 2017 showing her sitting in the president’s Oval Office chair

