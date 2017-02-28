Lee Women Beat Union in Quarterfinals of the Gulf South Conference Tournament

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) The Lee Lady Flames built a big halftime lead on their way to a 72-58 win over Union in the quarterfinals of the Gulf South Conference
tournament on Tuesday night at Lee’s Walker Arena.
Lee took advantage of a poor shooting night from Union as the Lady Bulldogs shot just 20-percent in the first half.
The Lady Flames raced out to a 38-16 lead at halftime before notching the victory.
Shelby Brown led Lee with 20-points, including 9 of 10 shooting from the floor.
Teammate Abby Bertram added 18-points.
The Lady Flames now advance to the GSC tournament semifinals on Saturday in Birmingham.

Share:

Related Videos

17 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
East Hamilton Advances to Region Finals After Beating White County
Read More»
41 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Aquarium opens new Lemur exhibit
Read More»
Chattanooga
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Two local robotics teams bring home wins
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now