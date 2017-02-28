Lee Women Beat Union in Quarterfinals of the Gulf South Conference Tournament

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) The Lee Lady Flames built a big halftime lead on their way to a 72-58 win over Union in the quarterfinals of the Gulf South Conference

tournament on Tuesday night at Lee’s Walker Arena.

Lee took advantage of a poor shooting night from Union as the Lady Bulldogs shot just 20-percent in the first half.

The Lady Flames raced out to a 38-16 lead at halftime before notching the victory.

Shelby Brown led Lee with 20-points, including 9 of 10 shooting from the floor.

Teammate Abby Bertram added 18-points.

The Lady Flames now advance to the GSC tournament semifinals on Saturday in Birmingham.