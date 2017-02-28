Police sharpshooter accidentally fires at French president's speech

PARIS — The top official of France’s Charente region says a police sharpshooter has accidentally fired his weapon during a speech by President Francois Hollande and two people were slightly injured.

Pierre N’Gahane said the incident occurred Tuesday while Hollande was inaugurating a new fast train line in the western town of Villognon.

A video posted to Twitter appears to show the moment that the shot rang out during Hollande’s speech.

Officials say those injured — the head waiter of a local hotel and an employee of a railway maintenance company — are not in danger, according to the BBC.

