Police sharpshooter accidentally fires at French president's speech

PARIS — The top official of France’s Charente region says a police sharpshooter has accidentally fired his weapon during a speech by President Francois Hollande and two people were slightly injured.

Pierre N’Gahane said the incident occurred Tuesday while Hollande was inaugurating a new fast train line in the western town of Villognon.

A video posted to Twitter appears to show the moment that the shot rang out during Hollande’s speech.

Coup de feu pendant le discours de François Hollande à Villognon lors de l’inauguration de la LGV Tours Bordeaux pic.twitter.com/c0Sp5dpLty — F3 Poitou-Charentes (@F3PoitouChtes) February 28, 2017

Officials say those injured — the head waiter of a local hotel and an employee of a railway maintenance company — are not in danger, according to the BBC.