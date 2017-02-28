Rain Washes Out “Save My Care” Rally; Members Still Speak Out

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The nationwide bus tour called Save My Care stopped in the Scenic City today in Miller Park East.

Unfortunately the rally was canceled due to inclement weather.

The purpose of this tour is to travel to 20 states to call on Congress to protect the American’s right to access affordable quality health care.

Since it was rained out the speakers that were scheduled to speak couldn’t, but here is a snippet of what they had to say.

Brent Morris who is a retired pediatrician stated, “Health care coverage is a right, we don’t need to have the plague of disability, pain and suffering… financial ruin and early death brought down upon us because of someone’s commitment to political ideology.”

When speaking about if the Affordable Care Act is good, or needs work Erin Goodard, who is a local Signal Mountain resident, says,”It’s not perfect, but it’s certainly in my opinion can not go away, or I don’t have a spouse and my kids don’t have a father.”

The bus has already traveled more than 7,500 miles and held 34 rallies.

If you wish to learn you can visit their website at savemycare.org.