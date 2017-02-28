Riverbend announces a dozen acts for this summer’s festival

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Instead of stringing it out this year, Riverbend officials drop a long list of their headlining and side stage acts overnight. We get a heavy dose of classic rock and funk on the big stage, plus some country and Tex-Mex on the side.

First up, the 5 Coca Cola Stage acts:

6/10 Don Felder

The former Eagle continues on his own since his acrimonious ouster in 2001.

Felder was added as an additional guitarist in 1974 to give them more of a rock sound.

He got co-writing credits on their biggest album “Hotel California” and “Victim of Love.

Don Felder Then (with the double guitar):

Don Felder Now:

____________________

6/10 9:30 Boz Scaggs

20 albums from the 1960s through today, and six top 40 hits, including Lowdown.

Boz Scaggs Then:

Boz Scaggs Now:

____________________

6/11 Corey Smith

The fans have kept this country music singer/songwriter going through ten albums without any big radio hits.

And he has plenty of them in Chattanooga, where he recorded a live album.

_____________________

6/14 Mother’s Finest

A lot of groups have combined Funk and Rock over the years, but Mother’s Finest started it way back in 1970.

They scored 3 gold albums in the 70s in a run that ended in 1982.

After that singer Joyce Kennedy had a hit duet with Jeffrey Osborne, and band members played in Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band and Blackfoot.

They reformed in 1989 and have returned ever since. The band was elected to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

Mothers Finest Then:

Mothers Finest Now:

________________________

6/14 George Thorogood and the Destroyers

For 40 years now, he’s been cranking out Blues That Rock, including that opening rif you can’t mistake from Bad To The Bone.

George brings his “Rock Party Tour” to the Coca Cola Stage this summer.

George Thorogood Then

George Thorogood Now

________________________

6/15 9:30 Morris Day and the Time/ Cameo

Morris Day and the Time were some of the most successful of the Prince associates in Minneapolis with several hits and roles in the movie Purple Rain. The band had a sense of humor with songs like Jerk Out and Jungle Love. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis would go on to be one of the most successful production teams of the 90s (Janet Jackson).

Morris Day and the Time Then

Morris Day and the Time Now:

Cameo is a classic funk band from the 70s and 80s peaking with their big hit Word Up.

But they have put dozens of songs on some type of chart from 1976 to Loverboy with Mariah Carey for Glitter.

CAMEO Then:

CAMEO Now:

_____________________________

6/17 Finale Here Come the Mummies

They’re funky, wear Mummy costumes, and they rock Chattanooga. They’re back to close Riverbend.

_____________________________

From the Bud Light Stage

6/9 Whiskey Meyers

Texas Americana hit #1 on iTunes County Chart with their breakout album “Early Morning Shakes.”

_____________________________

6/10 The Joy Formidable

Alt rock from Wales featuring lead singer rhiannon “Ritzy” Bryan.

______________________________

6/11 White Denim

An Austin rock (Indie, Prog, Psychedelic, Southern?) rock band recording for ten years now.

______________________________

6/16 Yardbirds

Yes, this is the group that launched mega-rock-god-guitarists Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.

Going back to the 1960s, they practically invented hard rock and landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Original drummer and writer Jim McCarty is now fronting the band.

The Yardbirds Then

The Yardbirds Now

__________________________

6/17 The Last Bandoleros

A new country band that Rolling Stone named an “Artist to Watch” and hailed them as “the next generation of Tex-Mex renegades.”

__________________________

UNUM STAGE

6/9 High Valley

New country act that made their TV debut on the TODAY Show earlier this year with Make You Mine that is rising on the charts.

___________________________

TVFCU STAGE

6/15 Billy Joe Shaver

A legendary country music songwriter is still on the road. Johnny Cash called him “my favorite songwriter” and Waylon Jennings recorded one of his best albums with all Billy Joe songs.

Billy Joe Shaver Then

Billy Joe Shaver Now