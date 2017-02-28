Tennessee and Georgia tackle non citizen voting issue

NASHVILLE & ATLANTA (WDEF) Both the Georgia and Tennessee legislatures this year are trying to crackdown on the possibility of non U.S. citizens voting in our elections.

Both have pending bills that would change the state drivers license to make it clear that they shouldn’t be voting.

The goal of both is to make sure poll workers don’t mistake the license as legal voting ID.

In Tennessee, a Senate committee agreed to a terminology change that might improve the bill’s chances of being passed.

It drops labeling the holder as “alien” or “non-U.S. citizen” to simply “visa.”

You can get a temporary drivers license while on a legal visa, but that doesn’t give you citizenship.

In Georgia, lawmakers are also changing the labels on their bill.

They are dropping “noncitizen” and going with “ineligible voter” instead.

A Senate committee also approved a different bill that would print non resident licenses vertically instead of horizontally.