Trump address to joint session of Congress — live updates

12:30 p.m. Mr. Trump is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress tonight around 9 p.m. ET from the U.S. Capitol. CBS News has confirmed that first lady Melania Trump will attend the address.

The president sat down for an interview with Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” which aired in the morning, to preview his address. He told them, “All I can do is speak from the heart and say what I want to do,” and he said he’d be talking about his plans for health care, the military, and the border, among other things.

It’s unclear who the designated survivor will be — the member of Mr. Trump’s cabinet who will sit out the address in case of an attack on the Capitol. Here’s a history of the designated survivor.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, will bring an Iraqi refugee as a guest to the event and House Democratic women are planning to wear white to the address, which they said is the official color of the suffragette movement.

“We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump Administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women. We will not go back,” Rep. Lois Frankel, chairwoman of the Democratic Women’s Working Group, said in a statement.